Ex-CIA Chief, Ted Cruz Get Into Twitter Feud Over Killing of Iranian Nuclear Scientist

On Friday, a senior Iranian nuclear scientist was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack about 175 km east of Tehran. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the attack. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Obama-era former Central Intelligence Agency chief John Brennan have become embroiled in a flame war on Twitter over the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, with the debate starting after Brennan called the killing a “highly reckless” and “criminal act.”

“It’s bizarre to see a former head of the CIA consistently side with Iranian zealots who chant ‘Death to America’. And reflexively condemn Israel,” Cruz, a staunch ally to President Donald Trump, tweeted, asking whether Joe Biden agreed with Brennan’s assessment.

Brennan responded a few hours later, accusing Cruz of “mischaracterizing” his comment.

“Your lawless attitude and simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrate that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas,” the former spy wrote.

Brennan responded a few hours later, accusing Cruz of "mischaracterizing" his comment.

"Your lawless attitude and simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrate that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas," the former spy wrote.

After that, Cruz retweeted a tweet by his advisor Omri Ceren, who suggested that the media should be asking if the former CIA director’s tweet “constitutes a Logan Act violation…according to the standards articulated over the last four years by John Brennan.”

The Logan Act is an obscure US federal law which prohibits Americans from carrying on diplomacy with foreign governments without the authorization of the US government. The law was used by Democratic officials, and Brennan, to accuse former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn of illegally negotiating with the Russian ambassador to the US during the Trump transition in late 2016.

Brennan later responded to Cruz and Ceren’s accusations, suggesting that Cruz was “a poor senator and a bad lawyer” and explaining that his comments constituted free speech.

The former spook then added that his “commitment to Israel’s security” and “efforts to counter Iran’s malign activities” had been “well documented,” and asked what Cruz had ever done in this area besides “his tiresome rhetoric.”

The Cruz-Brennan back and forth isn’t the first time men have clashed, with Cruz seeking to block Brennan’s nomination to the CIA chief post in 2013, and, since Trump’s election in 2016, attacking the top spy over his “unhinged” claims that Trump’s contacts with Russia constituted “treason.”

Brennan was embroiled in scandal last month after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe released handwritten notes by the former CIA director related to Hillary Clinton's alleged July 2016 "plan" to cook up a story falsly tying Trump to the Kremlin and alleged "Russian hackers" to distract from the controversy surrounding her private email server. Earlier this month, Brennan called on Vice President Mike Pence and other members of Trump's cabinet to carry out a palace coup against the president to stop further declassifications that might "threaten our national security interests."