DiaperDon Makes Rounds on Social Media as US President Slams Twitter for 'False Trends'

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Facebook and Twitter of being biased against conservative politicians and has called for the termination of Section 230, which at present exonerates social media firms from the responsibility for content posted by their users.

POTUS took to Twitter on Thursday evening to lash out against the media giant for creating “false Trends” detached from the reality and fabricating “only negative ‘stuff’” about the President.

“For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!!,” Trump wrote in relation to a piece of legislation which is often dubbed “the legal backbone of the internet".

Twitter is sending out totally false “Trends” that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative “stuff”. Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

​The series of tweets followed a press conference the President held in the White House on Thanksgiving holiday, shortly after a video call with US military stationed abroad.

But the President was not happy about the coverage of this event either.

“I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media co-ordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON!” Trump tweeted, repeating his three-week claim that the November poll was fraudulent.

During a press briefing, Trump was photographed in the Diplomatic Reception Room while sitting at an unusually small desk, something spotted and quickly taken onboard by the President’s detractors, who came up with a series of mocking tweets and memes accompanied by a #DiaperDon hashtag.

This hashtag eventually rose to the top of Twitter trends on Thursday and remained there through the next day.

