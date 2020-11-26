McDonald's 'Last Happy Meal' Post Triggers Depressing Thoughts Among Netizens

The food-chain giant apparently meant that at some point, everyone outgrows the happy meal, typically ordered by children, but many Twitter users sensed a deeper meaning in the controversial post.

Another McDonald's post has once again sparked controversy on social media, as netizens are searching for what exactly the company could be implying.

In a Tuesday tweet, the company called on fans to hurry up and order its sought-after Happy Meal because it's unknown when people might have their last one. The treat is usually ordered by children due to its small size and the toy that typically goes inside the Happy Meal box.

one day you ordered a Happy Meal for the last time and you didn't even know it — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 24, 2020

Most Twitter users responded by saying the post had sparked some deeper, existential thoughts, while others rushed to ask McDonald's if they were okay after posting such sad things.

i was not planning to cry today but thank you 🥺 — G (@HuinGuillaume) November 24, 2020

hey. it’s too early for me to be rethinking all of my life choices — pepper 🦭 (@puppethistories) November 24, 2020

look, do you need help? i’m concerned for you — lyss シ (@philsboobies) November 24, 2020

However, there were still a significant number of those who did not see anything depressing in the tweet. They also suggested that age was not a barrier to ordering one when you want to treat yourself. And even if already grown-up, parents could still continue to order Happy Meals for their children.

No no, I still eat them at 19. — Jake Ryan (@JakeRyanTweet) November 24, 2020

Sometimes i order a chicken nugget happy meal when im sad because i want to read the recipt where it says ‘happy nug toy’ dont know if it reads differently outside the uk but it fills me with joy. — goatman (@Chocoboxfox) November 26, 2020

In a series of replies later, McDonald's explained that the tweet was just about the wordplay and did not imply anything sad, though there still could be something to ponder on.

its all about the art of juxtaposition — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 24, 2020