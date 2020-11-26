Did She Play Football? Internet 'Mourns' Pop Star Madonna After Diego Maradona Passes Away

News about the sudden death of legendary footballer Diego Maradona has shaken his fans throughout the world, prompting the government in his native Argentina to announce three days of national mourning. However, Maradona was not the only person to be deeply grieved over during the past two days, as there was some confusion over spelling.

Diego Maradona’s name was trending on Twitter on Wednesday as football fans took to social media to share their condolences on the passing of one of FIFA’s best players in history.

But to the surprise of many, the news about his death was often accompanied by another hashtag following a misreading of his name, with many fans rushing instead to mourn the loss of “Madonna” - America’s legendary pop queen.

Following the confusion, which has seen a combination of both genuine mistakes and trolling, Madonna’s name also climbed to the top ranks of Twitter trends during the day.

Madonna is #1 trending for the 3rd time this year pic.twitter.com/5kvzUFvCrc — Madonna Charts (@_chartsmadonna) November 25, 2020

Maradona on the left has passed away, Madonna on the right still alive. clear? pic.twitter.com/Wc9a176g4V — Dr FarUK Ay (@ladyNurban) November 25, 2020

RIP Madonna 😭🙏 On the 2006 #GRAMMYs, Mariah Carey was supposed to open the ceremony but Madonna insisted that she wanted to instead or else she will NOT attend the show. Mariah Carey lost the opening slot but was the ONLY performer who received a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/wm1l0o4YYW — 𝕾𝖙𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖍🎄 (Fan Account) (@stream_with) November 26, 2020

Later, it was difficult to discern whether fans who don't follow football still believed that it was the 62-year-old "Like a Prayer" singer who had passed away or whether they simply could not help but mock the embarrassing mix-up.

RIP Madonna, you'll be forever in our hearts. Legend. pic.twitter.com/EnMrIUZhRs — little icah (@poemtoahoe) November 25, 2020

RIP Madonna 😰😓😡🤧😭 Gone but never forgotten, didn’t know you played football 😥 fly high angle ✨☺️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dwgH7F2yfm — RD (@rreeces) November 25, 2020

GenZ.... All these jokes about Madonna's death and the confusion with Maradona's name proves once again that the Internet is an evil place. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XXHykjJlNY — GEN Z NATION (@genznation) November 26, 2020

​Madonna’s “death” eventually became a viral trend, with netizens sharing memes and jokes on the topic, trolling on the assumption that the musician was probably not happy to learn about her demise from the net on Thursday morning.

madonna logging into twitter to find out she has died pic.twitter.com/MDllPh4oHm — john (@johnmceneaney) November 25, 2020

Madonna opening Twitter just to see that people think she died be like: pic.twitter.com/BKLA547klf — ПӨΣMI (*´ω｀*) (@noemimimim1) November 25, 2020

Madonna this morning pic.twitter.com/rVKngr6pDm — Reductive ( Ray of light era) 🌟 (@GodnessMadame) November 25, 2020

Madonna logging into Twitter to find out that she has died. pic.twitter.com/8WmeQ0Mex2 — christine (@witchyjmn) November 25, 2020

But there was little laughter coming from Argentina, which has since announced three days of national mourning over Maradona’s death. The 1986 World Cup champion died on 25 November in Buenos Aires at the age of 60 of a heart attack after previously undergoing brain surgery earlier this month.