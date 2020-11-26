Alyssa Milano Extends 'Olive Branch' to Trump Supporters to Then Slam Pardon of 'A****le' Flynn

Charmed star Alyssa Milano has been pretty vocal about her dislike of US President Donald Trump since his election in 2016. But her criticism has often extended far beyond POTUS to include both his fans and fellow party members, with the actress previously calling to try "the entire GOP" for "treason".

Alyssa Milano has made a peace-offering call on her Twitter account, saying that she was willing to "extend an olive branch to Trump supporters".

"I am ready to move #ForwardTogether", the actress tweeted. "There's so much work to do to heal the nation. Let's be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face".

"We're going to need a lot of humility and compassion right now. Anger and triumphalism is less helpful", she wrote in a follow up post.

I'd like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters.



I am ready to move #ForwardTogether.



There's so much work to do to heal the nation. Let's be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face.



My comments are open. Please reply with #ForwardTogether. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 24, 2020

​The celebrity added that the comments section to her posts was now open, which was not the case when Milano suggested that the entire Republican party "should be tried for treason" over the coronavirus pandemic back in September, a comment that caused her to receive a harsh grilling.

Milano's offer, however, was not met with joy from either camp. Trump voters rushed to point out that the celebrity's proposal was rather undue – bearing in mind the harsh criticism she's levelled at the president and his supporters over the last four years, accusing POTUS of "lies" and various wrongdoing.

"You and your ilk have spent the last 4 years calling us unpatriotic racists and murderers. Suck on your olive branch...", one user wrote.

You've been saying horrible things about Trump supporters for nearly four years now.

Is part of this olive branch deleting all the tweets? — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) November 24, 2020

"My comments are open." 😂 JFC how honored people must feel that you're allowing them to comment. — Pat the Progressive 🦺🌹 (@PatTheBerner) November 24, 2020

The ones who divided the nation bc they hated a man so much are pretending they want to move forward together lmfao. Can't make this up. — TheLiberallyConservativeModerate (@TheCons00523506) November 24, 2020

Those opposed to Trump were not enthusiastic either, mainly branding the US president's fans "racists" and "Nazis".

"No, thanks! I won't do that until Trump and his enablers are in jail", one Twitterian commented on the Charmed star's post.

Not a chance. These ppl waive the confederate and Nazi flags at rallies and their marches with pride. They are racist and believe I’m inferior b/c of color of my skin. I will not, in any capacity, reach out when they want me either dead or gone from this country. No thanks. Next — Marie Yves Marseille🇭🇹🇫🇷 (@MayorMarseille) November 24, 2020

While extending an olive branch to people who are disconnected from reality because of the cult they've pledged allegiance to is commendable, it's not likely to produce meaningful dialogue of any sort. — MissK (@karayigitkizi) November 24, 2020

No, thanks! I won't do that until Trump and his enablers are in jail. After that, I'll try to forgive Trump supporters, and to educate them. — 🌹JonathanBWilliams (@JWANOTEDSKEPTIC) November 24, 2020

Just a day after Milano's proposal, her Twitter was highlighted by another appeal following news that US President Donald Trump had pardoned his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who was accused of lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the US back in 2016.

"You're not surprised that Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, are you? C'mon. He's going to pardon all these a****les", the Charmed star tweeted.

Replies to this post were again limited only to those Milano herself follows.