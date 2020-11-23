'Still Gorgeous After All These Years': Pamela Anderson Stuns Netizens With Sexy Selfie

The Baywatch star has recently opened up about suffering from loneliness during the coronavirus pandemic. Appearing on the British talk show Loose Women, Anderson, who has two sons from her marriage to musician Tommy Lee, said there were frantic moments when she wanted to get in a car and drive to see her children.

Pamela Anderson has left social media users gaping after she posted a sexy photo of herself on Instagram. The image shows the 53-year-old sitting on the floor in her home sporting only a shirt. Anderson, who has for the past 15 years promoted the humane treatment of animals, also wore a face mask designed by the charity organisation Return to Freedom, which seeks to protect the habitat of wild horses and burros in the United States.

The actress captioned the image with several hashtags - #savewildhorses #wearamask.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Pamela Anderson 🌸 (@pamelaanderson)

Anderson recently admitted that she had gained weight during the coronavirus pandemic and feels "puffy". However netizens didn’t notice the changes in her appearance and heaped praise on the actress.

Beautiful pamela — James Staub (@JamesStaub12) November 23, 2020

sublime 💐💐🌹💝 — b jeremy (@jerem51reims) November 22, 2020

​Many users noted that Anderson hasn't aged and looks as beautiful as when she began her career in the film undustry.

Still gorgeous after all these years — Rome is Ruined (@romeisruined) November 21, 2020

You Don’t look a day over fabulous — tom profit (@tom_profit) November 23, 2020

​Other users said that Anderson’s photo would persuade any person questioning the efficacy of masks to honour the safety rules.

This is the mask campaign we needed!!! Every man would wear a mask — Christopher Eagle (@eagle4congress) November 21, 2020

Why do I suddenly find masks very sexy!! — Tracy Holms (@HolmsTracy) November 22, 2020

​There were users who were not happy about the actress encouraging people to wear masks…

Return to freedom, and also wear a mask? Do you always contradict yourself? — Anon_e_mouse (@Anonemo13341686) November 21, 2020

WTF thought you were smarter than this. — consuela la bella 🌈🌹 (@TrailerTrophy) November 23, 2020

​The Baywatch star recently revealed that she was suffering from "the epidemic of loneliness". Speaking on the Loose Women talk show, Anderson said she terribly misses her sons.

"I miss my sons terribly and there are times I want to get into my car and just drive to them, there are frantic moments where I just want to see them. There is an epidemic of loneliness, a lack of intimacy with technology, we have to embrace what's happening now instead of the past, human contact is very important and we need to keep in touch", Anderson said, adding that she hadn’t seen her youngest son Dylan, 22, for seven months.