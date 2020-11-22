'I Can’t Even Be Sexy in Peace': Cardi B Daughter Kulture Crashes Her Sultry Video Moment

Being a mom is not always easy. Particularly when you are a world-famous rapper and love making erotic videos in your personal alone time. The thing is, there is not always a chance to do what you love most. The baby is unlikely to accept a parent's request for a time out.

New York-born rapper, songwriter, and actress, Cardi B, is never afraid to publicly express her sexuality, which spawns both enthusiastic and eye-opening reactions around the world.

This time, the rapper was filming a selfie video panning up her body to show off a clinging black corset and adding a seductive finger to the mouth. However this clearly adult moment was interrupted by a toddler daughter's innocent "Mommy?" A two-year-old then leans into the camera and briefly comes into the frame as the mom quickly recovers and switches into mommy mode, saying, "Yes?" She captioned the Instagram video: "I can’t even be sexy in peace".

It's not the first time that Cardi B has "begged for peace" on social media. While pregnant with her first baby, she snapped back at numerous rumours by fans with: "No b***h I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace."

The adorable video moment comes a year after the "WAP" rapper opened up about motherhood to Vogue, saying "I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I'm still a great mom," she noted. "All the time I'm thinking about my kid. I'm shaking my ass, but at the same time I'm doing business, I'm on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid's trust. I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future."