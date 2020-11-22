‘You Can’t Make This BS Up Anymore’: Trump Jr Blasts MSM for Dubbing Dad ‘Ex-Reality TV Show Host’

The President’s eldest son confirmed late Friday that he had apparently contracted coronavirus, and said he would be self-quarantining, watching Netflix, reading books and ‘cleaning his guns’ to pass the time.

Donald Trump Jr. has lashed out at the mainstream media over what he described as the “absolutely disgusting” “hatred” they’ve exhibited toward his father and the Trump family in general after reading what he felt was an offensive headline in Yahoo.com’s lifestyle section.

The article in question, written Saturday by A.V. Club contributor Patrick Gomez, and dedicated to reports that Trump Jr. had come down with coronavirus, is titled “Former reality TV show host’s son tests positive for COVID-19,” and goes after the Trumps, as well as the “gremlin” Giuliani family, accusing them of being “some of the most vocal among the political figures trying to downplay the seriousness” of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can’t make this BS up anymore. This is a real headline, you think there’s any bias in the main stream media and from big tech?” Trump Jr. asked in an Instagram post.

“You’ve got to be freaking kidding me! The hatred that they have for @realdonaldtrump and our family is absolutely disgusting. That they could try to diminish all he’s accomplished in life and as president, and that they will try to pretend he’s not POTUS shows their derangement knows no bounds,” he added, suggesting that “journalism as a profession is dead”, and “has been replaced with activism”.

It’s worth noting that The A.V. Club is an outgrowth of the satirical newspaper The Onion, although is not itself formally satire. Nonetheless, its mostly entertainment-focused content has a clear pro-Democratic bias, gushing over former President Barack Obama’s recent string of television interviews, and poking fun at Trump-supporting “MAGA dorks” for “melting down about the election results”.

Donald Trump Jr’s followers were left divided regarding how to treat the A.V. Club headline, some calling it “so terrible it’s funny” while others expressing sympathy to Don, his father and their family.

Before announcing his bid for the presidency in 2015, Donald Trump hosted NBC’s The Apprentice, a reality competition television show, for fourteen seasons. The show was a major success, averaging 21 million viewers in its first season, with ratings gradually declining to a steady 6-7 million viewers in later seasons. Trump is also a real estate mogul and hotel owner, who declared a net worth of $8.7 billion in 2015. The same year, Forbes estimated his total net worth to be closer to $4.1 billion.