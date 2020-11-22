Chris-Cross: Chris Pratt Ironically Calls Chris Hemsworth to Stop Working Out Ahead of New Thor Film

The two Marvel icons named Chris are set to star in the upcoming fourth "Thor" film, dubbed "Love and Thunder". Hemsworth, who portrays the Asgardian god-superhero, will be joined by Pratt who will play Peter "Star Lord" Quill, known by Marvel fans from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" film series franchise.

Teasing Marvel fans in anticipation for an upcoming crossover of Thor and the Star Lord in "Love and Thunder", Chris Pratt took to the Instagram account of his fellow superhero and namesake, Chris Hemsworth, to ask him to stop working out and gain some weight "real quick".

In a rather Star Lord-esque compliment, Pratt jokingly begged Hemsworth to not outshine him in the upcoming movie in the Thor franchise, commenting on the latter's Instagram photo in which the Australian actor is seen showing off well-defined muscles.

"Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks", Pratt wrote.

Hemsworth was quick to respond, quipping that he is not responsible for the brilliant physical form, as it is only a "fancy filter" from an app.

"Don't worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that's been applied here. It's called instashred", the Aussie replied.











The actors will appear in the fourth movie in the Thor film franchise, dubbed "Love and Thunder". While Hemsworth will return to his role of the majestic Asgard god Thor, Pratt is to join him as Peter "Star Lord" Quill - one of the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, another superhero squad from a parallel Marvel cinematic franchise universe.

Among other known cast members, Natalie Portman is expected to portray Jane Foster and, mysteriously, Thor, as well. She will be joined by Christian Bale, whose character has not yet been unveiled, while Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie.

"Love and Thunder" is a movie in what is referred as the fourth phase of the highly-profitable Marvel cinematic film franchise, and is set to hit the cinemas in 2022.