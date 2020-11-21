Netflix and Kill: Don Jr Isolates in Hunting Trophy-filled Cabin Cleaning Guns After Getting Covid

Earlier Saturday, a tweet by the President thanking supporters for sending well-wishes for his son spawned a swamp of toxic Twitter comments aimed at the Trump family.

Donald Trump Jr has confirmed that he has contracted coronavirus and revealed that he would be self-quarantining in his New York State cabin.

Speaking to followers on Instagram, the 42-year-old quipped “apparently I got the ‘rona',” and said “you wouldn’t know it based on anything that I’ve felt or have seen. I guess I’ve been totally asymptomatic.” He added that he would get several more tests to make sure he actually has the disease.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

“Out of an abundance of precaution I’ll quarantine, I’ll follow the regular protocols, you know take it seriously. No reason to do anything otherwise,” the junior Trump explained.

Thanking followers for their support, Trump Jr asked for “any good Netflix recommendations, anything as it relates to movies or any good e-books, since I can’t go out and buy a book, give me your thoughts because I may have a couple days of solo time and there’s only so many guns I can clean before that gets boring.”

In the meantime, he promised to go through his gun safe and “do a little 2a [Second Amendment] stuff” without elaborating.

Trump Jr’s Instagram video was followed by a tweet from his father on Saturday morning in which he said that his “son Donald is doing very well” and thanked people for their support. As often happens, the President’s tweet quickly degenerated into a flame war between those expressing support for him and his recent election fraud claims, and critics of him and his family.

My son Donald is doing very well. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2020

You are very HATEFUL — Reggie Sayat (@reggie_sayat) November 21, 2020

President Trump himself tested positive for coronavirus in early October and was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before speedily returning to the White House after a team of doctors gave him an experimental antibody drug.

Over the past eight months, Trump’s detractors have accused him of failing to do enough to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with the disease spreading to every US state since March and infecting more than 12 million Americans, resulting in more than 250,000 deaths. The President has dismissed the criticisms, arguing that his opponent Joe Biden would have handled the crisis worse and caused perhaps millions of casualties, citing Biden’s comments in March about “xenophobia” against China, which Trump took to mean opposition to travel restrictions against the Asian nation.