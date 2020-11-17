'More Room For Mischief': Internet Explodes as Twitter Introduces Its Own Stories Named 'Fleets'

It was Snapchat that in 2013 first introduced the idea of temporary posts that disappear after 24 hours - with the trend later adopted by Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and many other social media platforms.

On Tuesday, Twitter joined other platforms in incorporating the "stories" format, although the name of the posts appeared to have been changed to "fleets".

"That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today", the social media platform tweeted.

Users were quick to share their opinion of the new feature. However, the ones who seemed to enjoy it appear to be drastically outnumbered by those frustrated with the update, slamming Twitter for copying features from other platforms while failing to deliver what users have been asking for.

Particularly, users requested an edit button - something that would allow changing the content of a tweet after it was posted.

What about the edit button? I would think that’s far more important than this crap! — ꧁꧁Onesillyassgirl꧂꧂ (@onesillyassgirl) November 17, 2020

People: edit button



Twitter: ok but fleets — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) November 17, 2020

you mean to tell me people dont already tweet almost everything their brains think of — tabbylemon | BLM | (@tabbylemons) November 17, 2020

​Some sensed a moment to pique Twitter about their labels of "disputed" content - something that is suggested by some users as an attempt to implement censorship.

That thing I "didn't Tweet but wanted to but didn't but got so close but then were like nah" was something I guessed you would censor, and maybe suspend me for saying, even though it was a perfectly sensible thing to say.



"Fleets" - thanks, but no. Scrap the censorship instead. — Richard Heathfield (@rjheathfield) November 17, 2020

​Many lamented the similarity of social media now that Twitter had incorporated the 'fleets' observing that the format was initially invented by Snapchat and then copied by other platforms.

Fleets has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/BQjAYos1hX — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 17, 2020

fleets just need music, then it’s over for instagram pic.twitter.com/5lMJ2rmly0 — black women enthusiast (@itssydneyjael) November 17, 2020

this twitter snapchat and instagram rn pic.twitter.com/ttVhnh3WV4 — gabe (@hornyIoI) November 17, 2020

Snapchat really started a wave and gets absolutely no credit for it — mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) November 17, 2020

Snapchat watching every social media app get stories pic.twitter.com/EqW7PGRcg8 — Kofi 🤙🏿 (@AfricanFlacko_) November 17, 2020

Instagram and Snapchat when they see the new Twitter update 💀 pic.twitter.com/WqDJ7yitAk — E. (@I_amZeus_) November 17, 2020

​Others were particularly triggered by the name 'fleets', wondering why would Twitter avoid calling it 'stories' and why 'fleets' was the naming choice.

Were the people who work at Twitter too young to know Fleets is an enema? pic.twitter.com/h0LAV6Gsa3 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 17, 2020

Time to go Fleet on my Flitter. I’m going to get so many Flitter Twollowers — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) November 17, 2020

twitter really thinks we’re gonna call their stories “fleets” — Corn 🌟 (@snootid) November 17, 2020

​Stories was first launched by Snapchat in 2013, with Instagram and other social media platforms later introducing the feature. Content posted in stories will disappear in 24 hours and is displayed separately from the user's main feed.