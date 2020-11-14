Image of 'Hilariously Revolting' Sea Creature Leaves Netizens in Stitches

While the person who discovered the creature and the local Eco Center apparently couldn't figure out what it was, the specimen's proper name was revealed thanks to Queensland Museum.

The discovery of a rather bizarre-looking creature on a beach in Australia has left quite a few social media users visibly amused after its likeness and identity were revealed online.

According to ABC Brisbane, the creature was discovered by one Catherine Nguyen, who stumbled upon it on a beach while staying at Tangalooma Resort with her family.

While both she and the local Eco Center seemed baffled by this discovery, the media outlet sent her photo to Queensland Museum, where the creature's identity was finally established - Obese Sea Pen (Cavernularia obesa), also known by such common names as Fat Sea Pen, Hair Sea Pen, Obese Sea Finger, Octocoral, Sea Cactus, Sea Feather, Sea Finger, and Sea Quill.

The creature's appearance and name appeared to amuse quite a few social media users, who went on to joke about it in the comments section.

"Looks hilariously revolting," wrote one.

"Well, I guess we are 'girth' by sea", joked another.

One netizen also quipped "Lorena Bobbit (sic!) has been here," apparently referring to an infamous episode that made headlines in 1993, when Lorena Bobbitt used a knife to cut off the penis of her sleeping husband John Wayne Bobbitt.

"Ohhh thank you ABC Brisbane for educating me on the finer points of an obese sea pen! But I fear that the comments have provided me with the hardest laugh I’ve had all week!", yet another social media user surmised. "This is great!!"