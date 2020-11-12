Netizens in Stitches as YouTube Outage Gets Mocked by Pornhub

The recent YouTube outage which caused people all over the world to experience difficulties in getting access to the site or to prevent them from loading videos hosted by the platform altogether, has also been the butt of one of the world's most prominent porn websites' humour.
Even as TeamYouTube tweeted that they are aware of the issue and are moving to fix it, Pornhub's verified account replied with a meme picture, apparently joking about luring users towards the porn website because YouTube was down.
November 12, 2020
Quite a few netizens seemed to appreciate the joke, some of them quipping about how Pornhub has their back "during these dark times".
Pornhub always has our backs during these dark times— MGSolidus (@MGSolidusSnake) November 12, 2020
When pornhub replied to youtube pic.twitter.com/Q5SBMWy3Eq— BRB_BLOOD (@BloodBrb) November 12, 2020
OWNED! 😂😂😂— Vencislav Kostadinov (@veeencooo) November 12, 2020
Some, however, complained about Pornhub being inaccessible in certain parts of the world.
Sadly Pornhub are banned in Thailand. Help us!!! 😤😤— Bother 🦥 (@Both_2good2be2) November 12, 2020
The YouTube outage on 11 November lasted for about an hour, with YouTubeTV and Google Play apparently also being affected by the glitch.
