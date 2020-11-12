Users Worldwide Report Technical Glitch on YouTube, Company Says Issue Fixed

Team Youtube says it has fixed the technical issues users have been suffering lately on its social media platform, according to a tweet posted late Wednesday.
...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020
According to the DownDetector website, the technical glitch hit not only YouTube, but also Google Search, YouTubeTV, YouTube Music, and Google Play.
Users reported issues mostly in the United States, while there were also spots in Australia, France, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
