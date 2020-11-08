Register
08:12 GMT08 November 2020
    US Actress Amber Heard, former wife of actor Johnny Depp, arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

    Johnny Depp Fans in Twitter War With Amber Heard as They Accuse Her of 'Lies and Manipulations'

    Viral
    by
    0 10
    On Monday, a UK court rejected Johnny Depp's defamation suit, refusing to clear the Hollywood star of the "wife-beater" label that The Sun applied to him when alleging Depp's domestic abuse toward ex-wife, Amber Heard.

    Johnny Depp's fans have lashed out at Amber Heard after the US film star lost his court libel battle against his former wife, who earlier wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she spoke about being a victim of domestic violence.

    In an apparent Twitter war with Heard, they described her as "the most forgettable actress" and an "embarrassment to strong women", with one netizen pointing the finger at the "Aquaman" star's "lies and manipulations".

    Another user demanded more signatures for an online petition called "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2".

    Depp has, meanwhile, revealed that he was asked to resign from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after a UK court's decision to reject a defamation lawsuit he lodged to strip himself of the "wife-beater" label given to him by The Sun.

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard kiss at the premiere of the film The Danish Girl during the 72nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015
    'Very Loving Person': Oscar Laureate Sir Mark Rylance Doubts Johnny Depp Was Violent With ex-Wife
    Expressing gratitude to his fans for their support, the Hollywood star confirmed that he had agreed to step down as Grindelwald, and added that he intends to appeal the UK court's judgement.

    In testimony at the High Court of London in July, Heard claimed that Depp had repeatedly threatened to kill her, allegations that the 57-year-old actor rejected as "sick and completely untrue".

    He insisted that it was Heard who was violent toward him, as his legal team accused her of fabricating her injuries and complaints.

