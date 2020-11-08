Johnny Depp Fans in Twitter War With Amber Heard as They Accuse Her of 'Lies and Manipulations'

On Monday, a UK court rejected Johnny Depp's defamation suit, refusing to clear the Hollywood star of the "wife-beater" label that The Sun applied to him when alleging Depp's domestic abuse toward ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp's fans have lashed out at Amber Heard after the US film star lost his court libel battle against his former wife, who earlier wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she spoke about being a victim of domestic violence.

In an apparent Twitter war with Heard, they described her as "the most forgettable actress" and an "embarrassment to strong women", with one netizen pointing the finger at the "Aquaman" star's "lies and manipulations".

A lot of DC fans are outraged by the Injustice delivered upon Johnny Depp by the British tabloid, The Sun, and the blatant lies (evident to anyone). We do not want Amber Heard involved in upcoming DC films. She goes, or we go. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp .@DCEUNews #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Kb2PgXDJcO — TruthSeeker (@Ilovepolls6) November 3, 2020

“I DID MEAN TO PUNCH YOU” -

Amber Heard smiling and smirking as she listens to herself admitting to abusing Johnny Depp.



She is relishing the moment. Now, tell me one more f*cking time this woman right here is the victim.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/YcS6pTlSX4 — zeke (@daisylandq) November 7, 2020

Another user demanded more signatures for an online petition called "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2".

Yes!!! Since day one we have all stood with him! We all saw through Amber Heard’s lies and manipulations! She has a very dark soul and is a disgusting human being. I have faith JD will win his appeal and come out on top. WB will regret their decision. — Michele Vela (@TraiJolee) November 7, 2020

Depp has, meanwhile, revealed that he was asked to resign from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after a UK court's decision to reject a defamation lawsuit he lodged to strip himself of the "wife-beater" label given to him by The Sun.

Expressing gratitude to his fans for their support, the Hollywood star confirmed that he had agreed to step down as Grindelwald, and added that he intends to appeal the UK court's judgement.

In testimony at the High Court of London in July, Heard claimed that Depp had repeatedly threatened to kill her, allegations that the 57-year-old actor rejected as "sick and completely untrue".

He insisted that it was Heard who was violent toward him, as his legal team accused her of fabricating her injuries and complaints.