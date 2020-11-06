Register
19:38 GMT06 November 2020
    Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, listens to Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Trump, speak during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia.

    ‘Don’t Worry Eric’: Ryanair Mocks Trump’s Son, Offers Flight Deals Amid US Election Uncertainty

    Viral
    Low-cost airline Ryanair recently pulled no punches on social media, using every chance it scooped to toss out a jab or two at the Trump reelection campaign. Most recently, the Ireland-based company set its sights on none other than US President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric.

    With the winner of the US election yet to be officially decided, Ryanair has opted for some fun on Twitter, sending out a variety of snarky tweets throughout the week. However, early Friday, the airline took the cake when it fired off a tweet mocking Eric Trump’s dwindling access to presidential aircraft.

    “The look of a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to fly commercial,” read the tweet, which included an image of Eric from a recent news conference. “Don’t worry Eric, we have €9.99 fares next time you're in Europe.”

    The image Ryanair used for the tweet was actually snapped during a news conference called by the Trump campaign on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    The impromptu event saw Eric, the president’s personal lawyer and adviser Rudy Giuliani and other members of the campaign criticize the vote counting process and threaten lawsuits after alleging that Trump campaign election observers weren’t being allowed to monitor it.

    Although allegations of voter fraud have been repeatedly made by the Trump campaign, officials have failed to provide solid evidence.

    Within moments of the tweet being published, netizens were shook.

    Others, however, were more interested in dragging Ryanair over yet-to-be paid refunds for canceled flights and lagging service.

    Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryanair has paid out nearly $2 billion in cash refunds or vouchers on canceled flights, but is now moving away from offering refunds as the UK government imposes a second lockdown in England, according to The Guardian. The matter has proven a strain on frustrated customers, many of whom were left in refund limbo.

