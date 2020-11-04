Close Call: Huge Humpback Whale Nearly Swallows Two Kayakers in California - Video

Two kayakers in California, Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel, were watching humpback whales off the coast of Avila Beach when one of them swam closer and overturned their kayaks.
"I saw the big pool of fish, the big bait ball come up out of the water. I saw the whale come up," McSorley said. "I thought, 'Oh no! It's too close."
What started as a peaceful morning of kayaking turned into a close call for two friends at Avila Beach.— FOX26 News (@KMPHFOX26) November 3, 2020
Video shows the pair appearing to almost be swallowed by a humpback whale.https://t.co/dJZulNZedN pic.twitter.com/JEyZibxjxi
Video footage made by a nearby witness gives the impression that the whale swallowed the kayakers, but both of them only capsised into the water.
Lucky to be alive: an Avila Beach woman says she is okay after a whale capsized her kayak (shown here). Hear from her and tips for staying safe out on the water tonight at 10&11. (Video: Kellie Balentine) @KSBY pic.twitter.com/WOy4itCzhW— Melissa Newman (@melnewmantv) November 3, 2020
"I'm thinking to myself, 'I'm gonna push. Like, I'm gonna push a whale out of the way! It was the weirdest thought. I'm thinking, 'I'm dead. I'm dead.' I thought it was gonna land on me," Ms Cottriel said. "Next thing I know, I'm under water."
