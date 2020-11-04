Video: Humpback Whale 'Swallowing' Kayakers in California's Avila Beach

Two kayakers were nearly swallowed by a humpback whale as they were watching the creature peacefully feeding in the waters of Avila Beach in California.
According to Julie McSorley, one of the kayakers, she and her friend were enjoying the view from a 30-foot distance and did not expect that the whale would come so close as to become a threat to their lives. "I still have an adrenaline rush!", the woman shared with local Fox News.
The dramatic moment was captured on video by multiple witnesses and has gone viral on social media.
Researchers will reportedly check on the whale to see if it, too, is uninjured in the feeding mishap.
