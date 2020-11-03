'What a Waste of Beer!': Lady Gaga Condemned Online For Video in Support of Biden

In a pro-Biden video posted days before the US presidential election, music star Lady Gaga, wearing a camouflage suit, leans against a pickup truck with a can of beer that she later crushes and throws to the ground, urging followers to vote and revealing that she will travel to Pennsylvania to support Joe Biden.
The video appeared on Gaga's Twitter account on Saturday, with the singer saying: "Hey, this is Lady Gaga, I’m voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe Biden. And if you live in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida or Arizona, I encourage you to vote. And if you have a friend who lives there, tell them to vote.”
I’m voting for America #vote #election2020 pic.twitter.com/bspDNkxnhJ— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 31, 2020
However, what was an apparent move to attract voters in "Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida or Arizona", resulted in online condemnation towards Gaga. Some Netizens saw her video as condescending, and slammed Hollywood for being "disconnected from reality" as they criticise celebrities attempting to appeal to their fans.
She’s wearing camouflage next to a big truck drinking beer in a sad attempt to relate with conservatives to steer their votes blue.— Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) November 2, 2020
This just shows how disconnected Hollywood is from conservative culture. 🤦🏼♀️
This comes off fake and patronizing.
I just donated an additional 50 dollars to Trump's reelection campaign in honor of this video.— Michael Lee (@675MSL) November 2, 2020
No one: OH LOOK SHE'S ONE OF US! pic.twitter.com/pzUKzsDT0p— Burt Macklin (@burtmacklin601) November 2, 2020
November 2, 2020
Gaga's "beer wasting" received a separate portion of criticism from users.
What a waste of beer.— Velvet, Queen Mansplainer (@TMIWITW) November 1, 2020
Oh, is that what people in these states are like? I’ll be interested to see what you do to pander to inner-city populations, too. PS-True Americans would never waste beer.— A Girl in Pittsburgh (@agirlinpitt) November 2, 2020
I just don’t get it. Who is this supposed to appeal to?— Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) November 1, 2020
I just realized I have a confused scowl on my face while tweeting.
Wasting beer, mixing camo, the head roll, thinking that leaning against a truck will earn you cred? I won’t even go into the boots.
The US presidential election will be held Tuesday, 3 November, while the final results are expected to be known later due to the high number of mail-in ballots. Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his Republican rival, incumbent US President Donald Trump, are taking part in the race for the Oval Office.
All comments
Show new comments (0)