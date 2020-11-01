Heidi Klum Does Halloween Again: Model Shares Own Horror Movie Featuring Zombie Family Members

In a five-and-a-half-minute video released Saturday morning on her Instagram page, Klum is seen trying to convince her family members – husband Tom Kaulitz from Tokio Hotel and her four kids Helene, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 13, and 11-year-old Lou – that Halloween can still happen while staying at home this year and could even be fun.
Klum shared both the video as well as behind the scenes pictures on Instagram and wrote: "Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home 👻 Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family. 🎃🕸🦇🧛🏻♀️🧟♀️ #HeidiHalloween2020".
Smells like it’s almost time to reveal the #HeidiHalloween2020 Spooktacular 🎃👻🕷🕸🦇🧛🏻♀️🧟♀️ It’s coming soon!
Halloween is extra special this year because I am getting help from my kids! 😱🧟♀️🧟♂️🧟♀️🧟♂️😱 #HeidiHalloween2020
"I was thinking about how we, like so many families, would be stuck at home and what we had around the house that we could make into costumes. To me, Halloween means creativity! That’s why I enjoy the holiday so much because it’s a chance to come up with something completely out of the box and let your imagination run wild," she told USA Today.Since 2000, Heidi has been hosting her own Halloween party, showing her commitment to the celebration and maintaining her reign as the Queen of Halloween.
