'Surprise From Heaven': Kanye West Gifts Kim Holographic Video Wish From Late Dad Robert Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West has stunned the world with his gift to wifey Kim Kardashian on her 40th birthday – a holographic video message from her late father, Robert Kardashian. A lawyer by profession, Kardashian succumbed to esophageal cancer back in 2003, aged 59.
Calling it a "surprise from heaven", the reality TV star posted a video of the holographic birthday wish her late father had "sent" her way through his "genius" son-in-law, Kanye.
The hologram, that emerges out of pixels, tells his daughter that he is watching over the family while reminiscing about Kim's childhood days when he used to drive her to school and groove to the beat of "Who Put The Bomp" by Barry Mann.
For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨
Netizens noted that the entire thing went from "weird" to "weirder" when the holographic Kardashian tells his daughter that he sometimes drops hints of being around, "like when you hear someone make a big peefy (peefee)– or when you make a peefy", which, according to the comments probably means "farts".
The main takeaway I have here is that if you’re around someone who farts it’s actually just the ghost of Robert Kardashian. https://t.co/eMZFAm74vo— Kev (@KevinMcGannon) October 30, 2020
I’m still stuck on the meaning of “big peefy/peefi/peefee” - is the Robert Kardashian hologram say his spirit is still around every time someone farts?— untitled goose name (@notallbhas) October 30, 2020
The ENTIRE Kardashian (Kanye) included are WEIRD AF!! That Robert Kardashian hologram is just... pic.twitter.com/vSy1OPwAp9— Genea mom (@GuerdyY) October 30, 2020
Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian dropped a thank-you comment to Kanye for "the most thoughtful gift ever".
Netizens suspect Kanye roped in Friends star David Schwimmer to embody the late Kardashian because he was cast as the lawyer in a series called "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story".
I tried to pay for a Robert Kardashian hologram but I got this weird David Schwimmer one instead. pic.twitter.com/Exd7zKrR8c— lying, dog-faced pony soldier (@HarellKiel) October 30, 2020
