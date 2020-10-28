'Simple Luxury': Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Bash on Private Island Provokes a Meme Contest

On 21 October, Kim Kardashian West, the American starlet - and wife of one of the whackiest guys to have said he wants to run for the White House - turned 40. A week later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress has thrown a party to celebrate her big day with her “closest inner circle”.

Kim Kardashian provoked a meme contest on Twitter after sharing photos from her birthday party on a private tropical island, as the celebrity admitted that she was “humbled and blessed” to have this “simple luxury” of travelling with her family and friends despite the COVID-19 crisis.

“There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter”, the KUWK star wrote.

Kim said the celebration “humbly reminded” her of how privileged her life was.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

According to Kardashian, the trip was a surprise to her “closest inner circle” after she had asked them to quarantine for two weeks and undergo “multiple health screens”. And it was exactly this phrase that did not go unnoticed among social media users, who went on to offer their own interpretation of a “perfect” birthday bash during pandemic.

I love the idea that Kim Kardashian's closest friends quarantined for two weeks and THEN were surprised. — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🎃 (@davejorgenson) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/iIM232lhnI — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 28, 2020

Even New York-based Museum of Modern Art took part in the meme contest that soon landed its place among Twitter trends.

Commenting on Kim’s party snaps, The Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan called the model “a spoiled, tone-deaf imbecile”.

In the past Morgan has referred to the Kardashian clan as “a bunch of talentless narcissistic brain-dead bimbos”, and rejoiced in the family’s decision to stop production of their legendary show.