'Creepy Disguised Message': Not All Netizens Embrace Halloween Spirit as CIA Tweets Spooky Puzzle

In the run-up to Halloween, followers of the CIA Twitter account had the opportunity to test their observation skills, as the Central Intelligence Agency tweeted two seemingly similar spooky scenes complete with pumpkins, graveyards and bats, calling upon users to spot the “disguised differences”.
#TuesdayTrivia #Halloween Edition:— CIA (@CIA) October 27, 2020
Can you spot the disguised differences? pic.twitter.com/kYV6GN9veo
Many Twitter users eagerly rose to the challenge, retweeting the images to say they had spied up to 13 differences between the pair of pictures.
I found 11 differences, when will I take up my job with you? pic.twitter.com/B1r5w1mDPV— خالد الآزر KHALED__AZAR (@KHALED__AZAR) October 27, 2020
These are the disguised differences. pic.twitter.com/lgNeYVuhEk— teme (@phares4teme) October 27, 2020
Oh darn... 13.— Edouard J. Bernard (@EdouardJBernard) October 27, 202
Not all netizens appreciated the Halloween spirit of the post.
so this is where my tax dollars are going— trash jones (@jzux) October 27, 2020
Don’t you have more important things to do?— Randall Phillips (@RandallCRP216) October 27, 2020
It is really weird that the cia tweets this stuff. Really does feel a little “secret message being sent to Jason Bourne” None the less upside down pumpkin-1 pumpkin by house-upside down bat-different cross-opposite witch-bigger ghost— Lori (@LSuds614) October 27, 2020
100% agree, creepy disguised message that’s what it is— Maggie (@maggie_mba) October 27, 2020
sure is spooky to see spooks marketing themselves to children due to...reasons? lmao yall are wild— marcusw (@cryptonomaly) October 27, 2020
Some users offered a creative take on the meaning of the images posted by the CIA.
The first picture is the COA dosing someone with LSD without their knowledge, and the bottom picture is the CIA killing kennedy— 89 year old husband (@WintersNstuff) October 28, 2020
in the first image i see Fidel Castro laughing as the CIA fails over six hundred attempts on his life while in the second there's Fidel banging a CIA agent who fell in love with him— Simon Girthy (@daggerandpen) October 27, 2020
It a way to find new recruits— CambFern (@CambFern) October 27, 2020
First house is a militia funded by the fbi, the second house is a militia funded by CIA third house is the country where they fight.— the Unaboomer (@YungAhPook) October 27, 2020
I think the house on the bottom left is a Bulgarian fingernail factory? Top right window is where Pinochet practiced throwing people out of helicopters, and the top left is where ms13 was trained 💁♂️— Mb327705 (@mb327705) October 28, 2020
Are those the ghosts of US citizens that the CIA has assassinated without trial?— Real Centrists are Anti-Cop (@AbhorsPolitics) October 27, 2020
Others applauded the effort by the CIA to ‘engage”.
This makes me forget about all that other awful stuff you guys do, any chance we can get a color by number of Salvatore Allende— peter pizzarelli (@HisTroyness) October 27, 2020
Great engagement on these, @CIA. Hopefully that means more to come.— Russell Johnson (@realcheetoinsi1) October 27, 2020
It transpired there were a total of 13 differences between the images posted by the CIA on Twitter. The agency has encouraged similar “spot the difference” puzzles on its dedicated page Spy Kids, aimed at drawing the attention of youngsters to look further at the agency .
