Booty Queen ‘Miss BumBum’ to Auction Off FC Barcelona Shirts For Charity to Help Amid Covid Pandemic

Brazilian Playboy model and avid football fan Suzy Cortez was propelled to celebrity status after her shapely derriere helped her win the famous Miss BumBum buttocks beauty contest finals twice. Her avid fans have since helped her reach the two-million-follower milestone on Instagram.

The winner of Brazil's Miss BumBum pageant and internet sensation Suzy Cortez has posted a pic of herself in a thong wearing a FC Barcelona shirt as she pledged to auction off some of her football shirts to help people buy hand sanitiser and face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gorgeous 'booty' queen, 29, revealed to the Daily Star that she was hoping to give back to those suffering during the health crisis.

“I am starting today an auction of my shirts from FC Barcelona to raise money to buy alcohol gel and masks for the population that is not able to buy. In pharmacies they are overpriced and on the internet it is very expensive. I’m asking everyone to stay at home and only go our when necessary. We will win this game against the new coronavirus (Covid-19),” said Cortez.

The Brazilian stunner added that she was also planning to show her appreciation to her 2.4 mln Instagram subscribers by giving away a commemorative Barcelona FC shirt to a lucky fan.

Cortez went on Instagram to call on her followers to simply like, follow and tag three friends on the post.

Suzy Cortez, who was crowned Miss BumBum for a second time back in October last year, after first winning the pageant in 2015, has been capitalising on her backside to build up a modelling profile.

The fitness model has since landed shoots for Playboy, FHM, GQ, and Cosmopolitan, while earning up to £192k per month on OnlyFans, a content-sharing platform based in London.

The booty queen is a huge football fan, with a tattoo of Barcelona star Lionel Messi on her groin.

​However, her craving for attention from the Argentinian-born star striker with Barcelona FC has not been reciprocated.

Cortez was blocked earlier on social media by the Argentinian athlete, as well as his partner since 2008, the mother of his three sons, Antonella Roccuzzo, after the bombshell had persistently tagged Messi in numerous provocative images.