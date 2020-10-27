Booty Queen ‘Miss BumBum’ to Auction Off FC Barcelona Shirts For Charity to Help Amid Covid Pandemic

The winner of Brazil's Miss BumBum pageant and internet sensation Suzy Cortez has posted a pic of herself in a thong wearing a FC Barcelona shirt as she pledged to auction off some of her football shirts to help people buy hand sanitiser and face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mañana es el día del #ElClásico y comienza la cuenta atrás para que #Messi, el mejor jugador de la historia, alcance el récord de más goles para un solo club que pertenece a Pelé, el segundo mejor jugador de la historia. También vuelvo para celebrar y llevar la camiseta del @fcbarcelona por esta razón tan especial. La otra novedad es que voy a donar esta camiseta conmemorativa aquí en instagram a la afición blaugrana de todo el mundo. 1️⃣ Dale ❤️ a la foto. . 2️⃣ Seguir mí perfil @suzycortezoficial . 3️⃣ Deja un comentario nombrado a 3 amigos. . 🔵🔴 Podéis participar tantas veces como queráis, siempre y cuando mencionéis a personas diferentes. . 🔵🔴 Compartir el sorteo en stories. . 🔵🔴 Sorteo a nivel Internacional . 🔵🔴 El sorteo estará activo un mes a partir de hoy. . Muchísima suerte a todos 💙❤️. Gracias por estar ahí. #ViscaBarça #Messi644 #FCBarcelona
“I am starting today an auction of my shirts from FC Barcelona to raise money to buy alcohol gel and masks for the population that is not able to buy. In pharmacies they are overpriced and on the internet it is very expensive. I’m asking everyone to stay at home and only go our when necessary. We will win this game against the new coronavirus (Covid-19),” said Cortez.
The Brazilian stunner added that she was also planning to show her appreciation to her 2.4 mln Instagram subscribers by giving away a commemorative Barcelona FC shirt to a lucky fan.
Cortez went on Instagram to call on her followers to simply like, follow and tag three friends on the post.
Suzy Cortez, who was crowned Miss BumBum for a second time back in October last year, after first winning the pageant in 2015, has been capitalising on her backside to build up a modelling profile.
The fitness model has since landed shoots for Playboy, FHM, GQ, and Cosmopolitan, while earning up to £192k per month on OnlyFans, a content-sharing platform based in London.
The booty queen is a huge football fan, with a tattoo of Barcelona star Lionel Messi on her groin.
#Messi & #wife ‘#block #Miss-BumBum who gets a #tatto of #Barca hero’s face on #groin'(pictures) https://t.co/XDiFsY5ZHK pic.twitter.com/BUmwaGdrQ5— Zolex facts #EndSARS (@ZReporters) January 14, 2020
However, her craving for attention from the Argentinian-born star striker with Barcelona FC has not been reciprocated.
Cortez was blocked earlier on social media by the Argentinian athlete, as well as his partner since 2008, the mother of his three sons, Antonella Roccuzzo, after the bombshell had persistently tagged Messi in numerous provocative images.
