'Four More Years of George': Netizens in Stitches as Biden Appears to Confuse Trump With Bush

Some social media users wondered aloud whether Biden was referring to George W. Bush or perhaps to King George III.

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has invited mockery once again among social media users by making an apparent election-related verbal gaffe during a fundraising event.

According to the New York Post, he was speaking at the "I Will Vote" concert on 25 October when he "appeared to confuse" the current US President Donald Trump with a certain previous POTUS while attempting to "make a case for his election".

Having touted the upcoming presidential election as "the most consequential election in a long, long, long time", Biden insisted that, in his view, the very "character" of the United States is "literally on the ballot".

Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George W. Bush: “because of who I’m running against…George, ah, George” pic.twitter.com/ujAni2Q7Gh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2020

​"Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected, we’re gonna be in a different world", he said.

As the video featuring that particular fragment of Biden's speech made its way online, many social media users appeared amused by it, some even cracking jokes about what George the Democratic presidential hopeful was referring to.

I think you mean George Washington. — Mr. Delgado (@edleddy66) October 26, 2020

His teleprompter helped him.....holy hell firsts he calls him Abe Lincoln and now George Washington. It’s like he’s running for the senate all over again — Danelle Briskovic (@BriskeyBaby) October 26, 2020

A number of people also mused about what might happen if Biden gets elected.

And he could be in charge of nuclear weapons? — Shar_RN (@shar_abbott) October 26, 2020

That's nothing. Wait till he's in the office and he'll confuse nuclear winter button with nurse buzzer. — Adam Markowski (@AdamMarkowski) October 26, 2020

​At least one netizen, however, insisted that the video in question was "doctored".

This was doctored . — Archibald “I Love Cryptocurrency” Graham (@MrArchieGraham) October 26, 2020

​During the current presidential election campaign, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly bashed Biden for his alleged senility, branding his opponent as "Sleepy Joe".