Robert Downey Jr Accused of Photoshopping Spiderman Star Out of Instagram Post with Chris Pratt

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has been 'cancelled' by the so-called woke Guardians of the Twittersphere, over claims that he is a Trump-supporting conservative, and that he belongs to an anti-gay church.

Veteran US actor Robert Downey Jr has become a victim of what has been characterized as an online cancel culture that he has previously denounced, after he was accused of photoshopping another actor out of an Instagram image he posted in support of fellow star Chis Pratt.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Pratt has been attacked on social media over claims that he attends a church that is LGBT intolerant and that he is a "secret" supporter of US President Donald Trump.

"What a world... The "sinless" are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt... A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude", Avengers franchise co-star Downey wrote in the post.

"AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value," he added, referring to Pratt's marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine.

"If you take issue with Chris... I've got a novel idea," Downey added. "Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness."

Some Twitter users spotted that an image had been doctored to remove Spiderman actor Tom Holland, who was standing between them.

This week Downey appeared in an online fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

​But his intervention didn't stop Twitter users from expressing their hate for Pratt.