Trick-or-Treat: Video of Innovative Way to Celebrate Halloween Amid Social Distancing Goes Viral

As people prepare for the spookiest and scariest holiday of the year (Halloween), a 27-second video of a creative innovation is winning people's hearts, while drawing thousands of likes within just a few hours after being posted on social media.
Giving a new twist to the whole celebration and also keeping in mind social distancing, a family in New Jersey, US, has created a flying ghost donning a white cloth. It carries treats and a crate of drinks attached to a zip line from the porch to the pole at the footpath.
As people come closer to the pole the ghostly figure flies towards them carrying treats for children and drinks for adults.
Leaving people delighted, the video, tweeted by former American basketball player Rex Chapman, is getting a lot of praise and has crossed over 3.5K retweets and 18.8K likes.
A netizen commented, "Clever and fun...adds a little spook and won't drive the dog nuts every time the doorbell rings", while another user said "I love it! And grownups get to drink at the same time. Perfect!"
