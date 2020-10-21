AOC Calls on People to Vote While Twitch Streaming, Sets Twitter Abuzz

While some netizens went on to express their opinions about the stream itself, one person pointed out how Ocasio-Cortez's Wikipedia page apparently had “Twitch streamer” added to the congresswoman's list of occupations.

With the presidential election in the United States looming on the horizon, US Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has apparently turned her attention to video games and Twitch streaming in a bid to get people to vote.

According to CNET, AOC's effort resulted in "the third highest viewed single stream in history" which peaked at some 439,000 views.

As Ocasio-Cortez streamed the online multiplayer game Among Us along with streamers Pokemane and Hasanabi, with her fellow congresswoman Ilhan Omar eventually joining them, she repeatedly urged the audience to vote, with the media outlet noting that the stream was otherwise "light on politics".

While it probably remains to be seen exactly how effective AOC's appeal to voters was, the stream seems to have caused quite a bit of buzz on social media.

highlights from the @AOC among us stream - my love for this woman knows no bounds 💖 https://t.co/aZErKVAlVw pic.twitter.com/OCa06KMuob — lindsay (@levlinds) October 21, 2020

I mean this totally non-sarcastically: AOC's stream with a lot of super prominent streamers is probably going to be the single-largest event to reach young voters. Soooo many people tuned in. Probably going to be lost in the general internet illiteracy, but it was a huge stream https://t.co/ywhk0PwVH4 — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) October 21, 2020

Watching AOC's stream with some incredibly large streamers/youtubers was amazing. Voting is happening RIGHT NOW and November is right around the corner. Do what you can to get out there and vote! — Chan Chau (@Aluhnim) October 21, 2020

Stayed up watching AOC playing Among Us on stream



I'm absolutely dead but it was worth it, such a great stream



If she streams again, don't care what time it is, I'm watching pic.twitter.com/tXg5ueBz8f — 𝚃𝚑𝚘𝚖𝚊𝚜 𝚆𝚊𝚛𝚎 | ᴇʟᴊᴀʏ (@Famalambanana) October 21, 2020

​Some netizens focused their attention on what was said and typed during the stream.

AOC just said trans rights matter on the Among Us stream pic.twitter.com/CGCUOWoauB — THE PORTLAND BEEHIVE (@OregonProgress) October 21, 2020

AOC's stream chat is a gold mine pic.twitter.com/gNra5YCBnf — Toufool (@Toufool) October 21, 2020

​There were also those who had some rather ambiguous things to say about Ocasio-Cortez's stunt.

The AOC stream is doing a great job to raise voter awareness by displaying the negative consequences of failing to vote — Ben Weitz (@bsweitz123) October 21, 2020

​And at least one person pointed out how AOC's Wikipedia page apparently got edited, with “Twitch streamer” being added to her list of occupations.

I was watching AOC, and someone edited Twitch streamer onto her wikipedia, and now I'm dying :D pic.twitter.com/xQf7UTxmjM — Adam(Charlie Heat version) (@AdamNicewarner) October 21, 2020

The US presidential election is slated to be held on 3 November.