Definitely Not Talking to Aliens: Origins of Massive Laser Beam Seen in UK Explained by Media

A peculiar phenomenon that was spotted in the sky above Coventry has apparently left a number of people scratching their head and musing about a possible UFO sighting.
During last weekend, the city skyline was illuminated by what looked like a massive green and blue light beam shooting into the sky from the ground, leading some social media users to discuss, perhaps jokingly, the possibility of aliens' involvement.
As CoventryLive points out, however, the beam was actually the work of Mat Lawrence, of Kvant Lasers, who was merely trying to test how effective the "world's most powerful display laser" was.
What’s with the huge green laser beam coming from the town centre? #Coventry pic.twitter.com/T1w6QujBD5— Claire❤️ (@Claire_Hickey81) October 17, 2020
Feel like a detective trying to find out what this green laser in coventry is. 😂— Hannah👩🏻🦰 (@Hannah_R_Hunter) October 17, 2020
So far all my evidence is city centre, old cathedral.
Might be something to do with aliens 👽 pic.twitter.com/EvYnHsYPul
Just looking at a beam of vertical light (I assume it is a laser beam?) that is producing some beautiful lighting as it 'lights up' the clouds. I'm looking from home (South west Coventry). Anyone know where it is located? Sorry.. my photos don't convey the full effect! pic.twitter.com/jG1CC9NDdm— Mark Taylor (@MarkPhilTaylor) October 17, 2020
"We were testing out the world's most powerful display laser and getting some photographs from around the city", Lawrence explained. "We have been doing it in various cities but I cannot help thinking people would rather read that we were talking to aliens or something!"
Because of the laser's considerable vertical range, Mat had to notify "those in the aviation world" of his endeavour, the website explained, adding that Coventry Airport and even Midlands Police were warned.
"It requires a Notice to Airmen from the Civil Aviation Authority for us to turn on a laser outside unterminated," he said. "This approval was in place prior to Saturday and informs aircraft of what we are doing. We also informed the police as we know from experience it can create interest from locals."
All comments
Show new comments (0)