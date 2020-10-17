Photo of Black Democrat 'COVID-Surfing' With no Mask at Trump Georgia Rally Goes Viral

Photos of a black Democrat state congressman crowd-surfing at US President Donald Trump's rally in Georgia have gone viral.
Vernon Jones has declared his support for the Republican president's re-election despite sitting a Democrat member of the state House of Representatives.
He was photographed being carried across the enthusiastic crowd at the big Trump rally in Macon, Georgia on Friday before the president took the stage.
Some Twitter users pointed out that neither Jones nor most of the densely-packed crowd were wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. One recalled the fate of black Georgia conservative businessman Herman Cain, who died of the virus in July this year.
But others revelled in Jones' rock concert-stule antics as the photos went 'viral'.
