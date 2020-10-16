'Love Jihad': Trolls Hound Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar's Movie Promoting Interfaith Marriage

Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar, the only Indian to feature on the 2020 Forbes list of highest-paid male actors, has remained in the headlines for his upcoming horror-comedy movie "Laxmmi Bomb" in which he plays the role of a transgender ghost. The movie earlier faced boycott calls after the actor admitted to drug use in Bollywood.

After forcing India's leading jewellery brand to apologise for an advert promoting interfaith weddings, the troll army has now unleashed its anger on A-list actor Akshay Kumar for his much-hyped movie "Laxmmi Bomb".

Netizens are trending #ShameonAkshayKumar and slamming the movie for promoting "Love Jihad", a derogatory reference to interfaith couples with a Muslim husband and a Hindu wife.

Many people on Twitter have demanded to change title of the film because it uses a Hindu Goddess-sounding name, Laxmi, for a Muslim character. Several are outraged as the movie promotes Hindu-Muslim relationships.

It has now become an ideology to announce one's own film or to make a film in the name of the God of Hinduism ... and to name a male character from another community and to name a female character Hindu .... this is a shame .



Answer?....@akshaykumar#ShameOnUAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/51Tk2Vr1v4 — Gautam Aajra™ (@Gautam_Aajra) October 16, 2020

Akshay kumar, you should change movie name to "Twinkle Bomb" ,



Using Laxmi word will not be acceptable by any Hindu. 😡#ShameOnUAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/ACQjnkwaK5 — Anusha (@AnushaRandive) October 16, 2020

Hey @akshaykumar

I thought u were different from all those bunch of Bollywood jokers!

But u too r same!

Why didn’t u name ur upcoming movie as AYESHA-BOMB ? Why u named it Laxmi-bomb?

So u mean to insult HINDU-RELIGION Right?

We will show u our reactions 🖕

#ShameOnUAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/xGb3GUXJ39 — शैलेश तिवारी 🚩 (@SGT_01) October 16, 2020

The list of reasons for netizens' outrage didn't stop there. Some of them have called for boycotting the movie, as the movie is produced by Shabina Khan, a Muslim, and accused her of being a Kashmiri separatist.

WARRIORS the producer of Laxmi Bomb is a Kashmiri separatist! So if u watch this film, u should know what are u funding!! damn this Akshay Kumar!! screen pe toh kese India India krta h aur kaam dekho😠#IsupportArnabgoswami #ShameOnUAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/J9AeKiJxHj — 🅺🆁🅸🆂🅷🅽🅰🍥 (@krishnajindal07) October 16, 2020

​However, a counter-trend #WeLoveUAkshayKumar followed on Twitter as his fans came out in his defence. Akshay's supporters slammed the people for calling Akshay "anti-national" and for growing intolerance.

So now according to the logic of these brain-dead modi bhakts one can't even play a muslim character in a film 🤦‍♂️ It's a simple horror comedy film there's no mockery of any religion in the film.



Love you man @akshaykumar ❤️#WeLoveUAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/lJKl7EPk3D — Vardhan. (@VardhanXP) October 16, 2020

​On Monday, a similar controversy ensued when India's leading jewellery brand Tanishq showed an advertisement featuring a Hindu-Muslim couple. In the wake of the advert, miscreants attacked a jewellery store in the state of Gujarat, forcing the store manager to apologise.