Tiers for Fears: London Reacts to Mayor's Lockdown Announcement

Media commentators have joined a Twitter pile-on against London Mayor Sadiq Khan's announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions on the capital.
Londoners had "a difficult winter ahead,” under the tier two lockdown rules, Khan admitted, "But – just as we’ve always done throughout our city’s great history – I know we’ll get through this dark time by pulling together."
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage called the development "depressing," a sentiment echoed by others.
Conservative website Quillette associate editor Toby Young insisted the number of cases in the capital was far too low to justify "destroying our hospitality sector". Others, including LBC's Julia Hartley-Brewer and the Telegraph's Allison Pearson agreed.
New European columnist James Ball attacked the "half-measures" he said had failed to work in other cities.
But Matt Chorley of The Times took a more sarcastic view of London joining Liverpool and Manchester under the new lockdown restrictions.
Others saw the funny side:
