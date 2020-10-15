I Khan't Feel My Toes: London Mayor Dons Puffer Vest After City Hall Heating Breaks

London Mayor Sadiq Khan drew cold comfort from new coronavirus safety rules on Thursday - since the heating at City Hall had broken down.
The glass "Fencing Mask" building across the Thames from the Tower of London was so cold on the October morning that Khan wore a Barbour-style quilted vest under his suit jacket for his press conference.
The Labour mayor warned there was a "difficult winter ahead" as he announced the the new "tier two" lockdown measures - but it looked like it had already come for him.
“Heating has broken – along with most of his promises!!" London Assembly Conservative group leader Susan Hall tweeted in response to political gossip site Guido Fawkes poking holes in Khan's "stab vest" look.
Other Twitter users couldn't help but remark on the mayor's bold smart-casual 'gilet bleu' fashion statement.
