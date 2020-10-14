'Stop Being Part of Cover-up': Netizens Disappointed After Elon Musk Says Aliens Didn't Visit Earth

The South African-born tech maverick has repeatedly weighed in on the issue of extraterrestrial civilisations and even claimed he himself used to belong to one. Last year, he co-signed a document warning against attempts to contact aliens.

Social media users were left disappointed after Elon Musk questioned the fact of aliens visiting our planet. The entrepreneur made the statement on Twitter in response to a Fox News interview with President Donald Trump. During the conversation TV anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Trump to comment on the Pentagon's decision to create a UFO task force and whether here believes UFOs are real. Bartiromo posted a snippet of Trump's interview on Twitter and asked Musk to share his opinion on the matter

Thx @POTUS ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ will f/u on this. Humans want to know. Has earth been visited. ⁦@elonmusk⁩ & ⁦@JeffBezos⁩ as earth great space explorers, what do U think? Have we been visited. We will discuss tomorrow ⁦@MorningsMaria⁩ ⁦@FoxBusiness⁩ 8a pic.twitter.com/EGwjZqHLqW — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) October 12, 2020

​Musk said there is "no evidence" that aliens have visited Earth and noted that despite most modern smartphones having high-resolution cameras there are no clear photos showing UFOs.

I have seen no evidence of an advanced civilization visiting Earth. Fuzzy pics that are worse than a 7/11 security cam frame grab don’t count! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2020

Yeah, there are literally >1000% more cameras than 10 years ago, but still zero clear photos — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2020

​The entrepreneur has since received a torrent of replies, with users expressing disappointment over his statement and claiming Musk is part of a cover-up.

Either stop being part of the cover-up, or dig just a little bit come on Elon unfortunately there's a lot of people following you — jackie trove (@jackie_trove) October 12, 2020

I’m actually super disappointed in Elon for this response. OR. Maybe he can’t talk about it. — Mattigar (@Mattigar) October 12, 2020

​Many netizens reminded Musk about former Air Force pilot David Fravor, who had chased an enigmatic object in 2004. This April, the Pentagon released video of Fravor's encounter with the UFO and two other videos.

Well, explain then clips from Pentagon, our airforce camera capture the flighting craft define earth gravity. Maybe its use in the future coming back? That also counts as an advanced civilization. — Jimmy le (@jimmyle1511) October 12, 2020

​Other users asked the tech maverick to comment on the object seen during the SpaceX launch earlier this year.

Elon, this footage is from your own SpaceX launch this year. Care to explain the objects at 3 seconds and 5-8 seconds? Pause at 8 secs for the image (will tweet the object image below). pic.twitter.com/jPDmnbl7Mz — Michael DeMatteo (@MichaelDeMatteo) October 12, 2020

​Many netizens pointed out that quite a few scientists and government employees claim to have seen UFOS and stressed that it is unlikely that extraterrestrial civilisations would make their presence known by conventional means.

Theres many scientists, physicists, government employees behind the scenes that disagree with this , the U.S. navy disagrees with this , 70+ years of government studies disagrees with this , c'mon Elon you are brighter than that , look into it deeper & you will find its not Woo — postcards from magonia (@mesolithicguy) October 12, 2020

Elon, why do you think they would make presence known by conventional means? You know better than that. The architectural relics that still remain in this dimension are evidence of advanced civilizations which have come and gone on Earth. — Ｉｒｉｎａ #TRUMP2020 (@irinabh) October 12, 2020

​There were users who agreed with Musk, saying the number of UFO videos has drastically declined after smartphones became equipped with high-resolution cameras.

It’s funny how billions of people have phones with high definition camera capable of high-speed recording, nobody has a good video of UFO 🛸 but when we had blurry cameras it we got so many images, — Zachary Pernikliyski (@zachary1978) October 12, 2020

​Some users even deemed that all UFOs are man-made…

Notice that when Maria asked @POTUS about being visited he said, “we’re going to look at that in the next couple of days; I’ll give it a hard look.” Which means these UFO’s are man made and part of the weapons system that “you just can’t believe”



There’s so much we don’t know! pic.twitter.com/dNiUJYCuey — Dino Dadino (@dinodadino) October 12, 2020

​Still others joked that Musk did not want his cover blown.

exactly what an alien would say to throw us off... pic.twitter.com/8JczlAUyws — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 12, 2020

Oh Elon, stop. you just don’t want your cover blown. We all know you are an alien from andromeda! 😉👌👽😅🛸🚀🌀 — 𝐑𝐞𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐧 (@ReubenLangdon) October 12, 2020

​In 2016, Musk, known for his provocative remarks, which sometimes cause big problems for him and his companies, posted a statement saying he is not an alien, but that he "used to be one".