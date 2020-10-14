Register
17:02 GMT14 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks on a Vision for Older Americans event at the Southwest Focal Point Community Center, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S.

    Has Joe Biden Had His ‘Basket of Deplorables’ Moment More Than Once?

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0e/1080770426_0:0:3071:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_aa240817fbf814cf5a953540e70dee48.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202010141080767788-has-joe-biden-had-his-basket-of-deplorables-moment-more-than-once/

    Joe Biden has in recent days told more than half of Americans not to vote for him and said they don't deserve to know if he will pack the Supreme Court if elected to ensure rulings in favour of his Democratic Party.

    Social Media users are saying Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has had his “Basket of Deplorables” moment – although they can’t agree on which gaffe was it. 

    They have pointed to Biden’s challenge to the majority of Americans who think they’re better off now than under the Obama administration not to vote for him, his blurting that voters “don’t deserve” to know if he’ll pack the Supreme Court, or apparently calling President Donald Trump's supporters the “dregs of society”.

    Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton coined the phrase "a basket of deplorables" in September 2016 to describe those unwilling to elect her as president as "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic - you name it." Her remark is widely seen as contributing to Trump's victory that November.

    On Tuesday Biden reacted to a poll showing that 56 per cent of voters considered themselves better off now than when he was vice-president to Barack Obama. Asked why they should vote for him, the Democrat said: "Well, if they think that, they probably shouldn’t."

    Some said it was rich for the Biden to tell voters "their memory is not very good" after he forgot which state he was speaking in and which office he was running for on Monday.

    The Florida state flag hands behind Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden as he speaks at Southwest Focal Point Community Center in, Pembroke Pines, Fla., Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    'Biden for Resident': Trump Trolls 'Sleepy Joe' Photoshopped Into Nursing Home
    On Friday Biden snapped at a local ABC news reporter who pressed him on whether he planned to pack the Supreme Court with liberal judges if elected to overturn the current conservative majority

    "You've been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans," Biden responded angrily. "No they don't deserve..." he said before pulling himself up. 

    ​Last week the Trump War Room Twitter account posted a video of Biden from 2018, in which he appeared to call Trump supporters the "dregs of society" in a speech on LGBT rights to the annual Human Rights Campaign gala dinner.

    ​"This time they, not you, have an ally in the White House," Biden said. 

    Remembering racists

    The presidential hopeful has also drawn fire for dusting off his old anecdotes about a pro-segregation Democratic senator, who retired in 1978. 

    Despite his apparent recent short-term memory loss, Biden dredged up reminiscences of arch-‘Dixiecrat’ Mississippi senator James Eastland during his rally in Ohio on Monday.

    Although the Democratic candidate did not mention Eastland by name at the poorly-attended rally in Toledo, a Twitter user posted video of Biden telling the same story in 2012, when he explicitly referred to the late senator.

    "I have no prejudice in my heart, but the white race is the superior race and the Negro race an inferior race and the races must be kept separate by law," Eastland wrote in 1944. 

    20 years later Eastland infamously told then-president Lyndon Johnson that the 1964 disappearance of civil rights workers Mickey Schwerner, James Chaney, and Andrew Goodman - whose murders were the basis of the film Mississippi Burning - was just a "publicity stunt" and suggested the three had gone to Chicago. 

    Biden had previously been criticised for his nostalgia for Eastland and other segregationists during the Democratic primary campaign by black Senator Cory Booker and his eventual running-mate Kamala Harris.

    Basket of tweets

    Meanwhile the “Basket of Deplorables” insult that lost Hillary Clinton the 2016 election was gaining popularity among Biden supporters, enraged at the looming appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and large public rallies in support of the president in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Related:

    Only ‘Chicanery' at Polls May Upset My Election Victory, Biden Claims
    80s Rewind: Watch Joe Biden Call Court-Packing ‘Terrible, Terrible Mistake to Make’
    Biden Advised on Coronavirus by Son-in-Law Engaged in 'COVID-19 Investing', Media Says
    Tags:
    Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Twitter, US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse