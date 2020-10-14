Register
    Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the US Supreme Court, meets with Senator Jerry Moran, R-KS on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on October, 1, 2020.

    'How Low Can the Left Go?' Fury as Senator Asks Amy Barrett if She's Ever Sexually Assaulted Anyone

    The second day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, began in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Democrats have repeatedly slammed the president's choice, arguing that the nominee should be picked by the winner of the 3 November election.

    Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said on Tuesday that she had never "made unwanted requests for sexual favours, or committed any physical or verbal harassment or assault of a sexual nature".

    Barrett also denied that she had "ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct".

    This came in response to Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono's question on the matter as Trump's nominee was grilled by Republicans and Democrats before the Senate Judiciary Committee during day two of Barrett's confirmation hearings.  

    Netizens immediately clashed over whether it was appropriate for Hirono to ask such a question, with some insisting that "it's something she's asked all nominees".

    "This is a standard question for any confirmation hearing", one user argued, while another tweeted that "it's a relevant question".

    Many, however, berated Hirono for what they described as "disgraceful" behaviour, with one Twitter user wondering "how low the left can go". 

    "Absolutely despicable of her to ask that. But she is a Democrat, so it's not surprising", he added.

    U.S President Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18, at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2020
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Americans Split on Senate's Endorsement of New Supreme Justice Nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Poll Says
    US President Donald Trump sent Amy Barrett's nomination to the Senate for confirmation after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, passed away from cancer complications last month.

    The procedure is expected to last four days, with the Republicans hoping to confirm Barrett ahead of the 3 November presidential election and seeking to strengthen a 6-3 advantage in the country's highest court.

    Earlier, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called on the Senate not to confirm any Supreme Court candidate until after the November vote.

