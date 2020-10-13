Netizens Crack Design, Conpsiracy Jokes as Apple Unveils New iPhone 12

The new model presented on Tuesday has faster 5G connectivity and comes in a new design which is, as many have noticed, much similar to the iPhone 5 because of the shape of its body.

Following the release of the next-generation iPhone, Twitter users rushed to comment on the news, posting jokes about the design and technical specifications, as well as citing some "classical" beliefs about the iPhone.

Most comments pointed to the "lack of creativity" of the iPhone 12 designers, since this year's version significantly resembles the well-known iPhone 5, with the exception of the dual-lens camera.

Some suggested that the company is now set to make lots of money, referring to the conspiracy theory that Apple is deliberately interfering with the operating system on previous generations to force customers into buying its new gadgets. Back in 2017, the company actually admitted to intentionally slowing down older versions without notifying customers.

Those who believe Apple is still doing that, expect "glitches" on their own devices, including those released in 2019.

​Others pointed out that Apple announces a new iPhone every year but the devices are not so much different from each other, with just a few new characteristics added, however, the customers are still ready to wait in hours-long lines in order to get the anticipated device.

Customer: so what's the difference between the IPhone 12 and the IPhone 12 pro?

Others giggled about typical iPhone users who consider Apple devices something fancy and a must-have, even if they cannot actually afford it.

Finally, users joked that as soon as a renewed version is unveiled, the previous generations are automatically considered "outdated".