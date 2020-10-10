Secret Dossier About 'Diamond-Shaped UFO' Sighting Barred From Release by UK Military, Media Says

The impending release of a classified dossier that allegedly features color photos of a UFO spotted in the vicinity of the village of Calvine located in the Scottish Highlands in 1990 ended up being delayed by five more decades thanks to the efforts of the UK Ministry of Defense, the Sun reports.
According to the newspaper, the photos in question were snapped by "two Perthshire hikers" who observed the "diamond-shaped metallic craft" and took several pictures of it before the object "shot up vertically out of sight", with the eyewitnesses also claiming they saw "military jets fly a series of low-level passes".
Yet while said dossier was reportedly expected to be declassified on 1 January 2021, as per the "30 year rule", the MoD postponed the release until 2072 "without explanation".
As UFO investigator Nick Pope has explained, a "definitive explanation for what was seen at Calvine" has never been discovered, despite "an extensive investigation".
"This is all so frustrating. The Calvine Incident is one of the most intriguing of all the UFO mysteries from that period," Pope said. "Under the 30-year rule, the file should have been released on 1 January 2021, but if the ministry gets their way, it won’t be released until 1 January 2072 — an 82-year closure. By the time the world gets to see the file, the two witnesses will be dead. It is crazy. What are the authorities trying to hide?"
While the the National Archives "refused to comment further" and the Ministry of Defense "refused to comment at all", the Information Commissioner’s Office is now investigating a complaint about the National Archives "withholding the documents", the newspaper adds.
