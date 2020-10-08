Benedict Cumberbatch Will Reportedly Join Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 3' as Doctor Strange

Marvel's Peter Parker, the schoolboy behind the alter-ego of a superhero called Spider-Man, has seen several prominent characters play father figures, including Nick Fury, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, and Tony Stark played by Robert Downey Jr.

Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to cast more magic, returning as Marvel's Doctor Strange, joining Tom Holland in a third Sony-produced Spider-Man movie, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Thursday.

According to the report, Doctor Strange will now take the place of Peter Parker's mentor, taking over from the head of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nick Fury, and billionaire superhero Tony Stark. Since the first was revealed in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' to be out in space, and the story of the latter has been iconically finished in 'Avengers: Endgame,' Spider Man will now have the supernatural wizard, Stephen Strange, as his new father figure.

The Hollywood Reporter also hinted that the third Spider-Man movie could also see the return of Jamie Foxx as Electro, one of the superhero's enemies, who earlier appeared in one of the Spider-Man reboots.

'Spider-Man 3' filming is set to begin in Atlanta, Georgia, in October, marking one of the first movies of the fourth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with that, a new Doctor Strange film 'Multiverse of Madness' is also due to begin shooting on same month.

The report that Cumberbatch will bring Doctor Strange to 'Spider-Man 3' caused waves on Twitter. Fans immediately suggested that the appearance of a wizard and rumours that the film might feature a villain from another reboot indicate that the next film in the popular franchise will involve the multiverse - which means that different Spider-Men could unite in one movie.

Spider-Verse! Tobey! Andrew! Tom! I THINK IT'S HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/ufo2HsvsTW — Anthony Zane Strader(Black Lives Matters (@StraderZane) October 8, 2020

​​Some even made a disturbing gif, merging the two characters of Holland and Cumberbatch.

Multiverse is in serious trouble... pic.twitter.com/NinMhDaZwY — Chris R M J (@Flashjokeknight) October 8, 2020

​Some just could not hold their excitement back.

I've been waiting so long for this moment... pic.twitter.com/tFniIm61Ih — ADrew (@Drizzy_ADrew) October 8, 2020

​The possibility of a so-called "spiderverse" was fueled by even more conspiracies.

Sam Raimi directed the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy.



Sam Raimi is directing Doctor Strange 2.



Doctor Strange is in Spidey 3. @TobeyMaguire has entered the chat. — Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) October 8, 2020

​Can there be too many Spider-Men?

​Apparently not.