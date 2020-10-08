'You Too, But Here We Are': AOC Stirs Controversy Over Telling Kamala Harris 'Fracking is Bad'

Hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking, is a method to extract oil and gas from layers deep inside the Earth by using pressurised liquid consisting of water and chemicals. The technology was first used in the 1940s, but only became popular in the United States in the past two decades.

Social media users have blasted Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she spoke about the issue of fracking. She made her remark in response to the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, which was held on Wednesday. During the event, Harris said there would not be a ban on fracking if Democrat Joe Biden wins the election.

Taking to Twitter Ocasio Cortez, known by her initials AOC, voiced her opposition saying:

Fracking is bad, actually — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

​The politician was flooded with more than 22,000 comments, with many users mocking her.

You are too but here we are 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — 🇺🇸 Final Showdown Text Trump 88022 (@Freedomrings22) October 8, 2020

I'm afraid to listen to AOC. It kills my brains cells. — Jason West Jones (@JasonWestJones) October 8, 2020

​Some netizens pointed to the fact that fracking has created many jobs and reduced Americans’ energy bills.

Why? Because it produces oil and jobs or is there an actual reason. — mwurst (@mwurst3) October 8, 2020

"Fracking" made the US energy independent for the first time in my lifetime.



But that would be two of your lifetimes, youngster.



You don't remember the OPEC Oil embargoes of 1973 and 1976.



I do.



Fracking is AWESOME.



"Neutered" OPEC.



Get it? — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) October 8, 2020

​Others said that AOC has not provided any arguments to support her stance and noted that fracking is safe if it is carried out properly.

“Bad” conveys no information. What are the negative effects relative to good and can it be replaced? — Vizconde Willers (@chillywillers) October 8, 2020

Nothing wrong with going green but it’ll be awhile before we’re able to get away from oil/gas. Meanwhile fracking if done properly isn’t as dangerous for the environment as the dems portray,As a country we have to stay energy independent or we’d be paying $15.00 a gallon for gas. — Willie B (@WillieB1two3) October 8, 2020

​Others questioned her expertise, recalling that prior to her political career, AOC worked as a waitress and bartender.

Says the bartender with no practical life experience — The_Chris_P_One (@TheChrisPOne1) October 8, 2020​

I wouldn't want this woman pouring me a drink let alone running this country. — RecruitCoin (@RecruitCoin) October 8, 2020

​Many users called on the politician to act and ban fracking instead of spending time on social media.

Then do something about it. Tell you voters to demand that #BidenHarris #StopFracking! — DavidWalker's Appeal (@hmbaker90) October 8, 2020​

Hold your own party accountable, Congresswoman.



Push the ticket to ban fracking nationwide.



You introduced a fracking ban bill this year. Hold their feet to the fire. — Nicole Alexander Fisher (@_nalexander) October 8, 2020

​However, there were also those who sided with AOC.

One word: earthquakes — alex (@alexreeds) October 8, 2020

Fracking is horrible. Why are politicians hell bent on defending it? — Miguel Pineda (@pinedamh1) October 8, 2020

Opponents of fracking say it poses an enormous threat to the environment. The chemicals used in the process vary from hazardous to extremely toxic and there have been instances when these chemicals have polluted drinking water sources. In some cases, the water became so contaminated that it was impossible to clean in a treatment plant. Another risk posed by fracking is earthquakes, as the oil and gas are extracted from layers deep inside the Earth.