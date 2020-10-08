Truly Out This World! Rocket Launched From Earth Fires Up Into Sky as Seen from Space Station

A video, going viral on social media, shows the exquisite moment when a rocket is launched from Earth into space and how it is "seen from the International Space Station".
The time-lapse video footage shows the illuminated fiery rocket departing from the Earth and leaving its atmosphere. The rocket then blows up and looks like a cloud of smoke which is actually the second stage "ignition". Eventually, the capsule is visible as a dot at the end of the clip and vanishes into the darkness.
Rocket launch from earth as seen by the International Space Station 😍 pic.twitter.com/yoi379AzIK— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) October 5, 2020
The video is reported to be that of a Russian Soyuz rocket being to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The footage was captured by an astronaut with the European Space Agency in 2018.
