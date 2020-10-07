Cannot be Unseen: Naked Celebs Tell Americans How to Vote by Mail

The nude celebs warned citizens that failure to carefully follow the instructions on a postal vote can result in a 'naked ballot', which will not be deemed valid in the count for the November 3 presidential election.

Liberal comedians and actors have gone nude in a video to warn voters against mailing in a 'naked ballot' for next month's presidential election.

Quite how the sight of Chris Rock, Mark Ruffalo or Josh Gad in the altogether would persuade anyone to do anything is questionable, but the stars urged fellow citizens to closely follow the instructions.

"Take your clothes off and vote!" demanded Comedienne Amy Schumer, the cousin of Democratic ​Party Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer - regardless of the legal implications.

"I gotta gets my ballot to the MotherF***ing post office. Let's Go!" says Tiffany Haddish from the seat of her car.

School of Rock and Wreck-it Ralph star Sarah Silverman - supported by her buck-naked father 'Schleppy' - and Chelsea Handler warned that in states like Pennsylvania send out ballots with two return envelopes, one of which holds the completed ballot paper and must then be stuffed in the second.

Celebs including @SarahKSilverman, @TiffanyHaddish, and @chrisrock are stripping down to bring attention to naked ballots and encourage voters to follow vote-by-mail instructions (via @representus) pic.twitter.com/VMr3LVY2C7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 7, 2020

Failure to follow those instructions results in the dreaded "naked ballot" which will not be valid in the count, expected to take weeks after the November 3 polling day due to the predicted tens of millions of postal votes.

The only clothed celeb in sight was Borat Sagdiyev - the alter-ego of British comedy actor Sacha Baron Cohen - who objected "I have hram like can of Pepsi."