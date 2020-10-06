Twitter Ridicules Woman With 'Amish For Trump' Sign For Not Looking the Part

A photo of a woman with a sign that says "Amish for Trump", who also happens to be carrying a cell phone and a fashionable bag, made waves on social media.
The photo caused many laughs among netizens, who suggested that the woman might not actually be a person qualified to speak for the Amish people, as they are known to avoid modern gadgets.
Users slammed the woman for not looking like a traditionalist Amish.
The noted symbol of the Amish, the cell phone pic.twitter.com/uMepNrxAnC— bat. (@PatsATweetin) October 5, 2020
All the Amish gals I know keep their cellphones in faux-Chanel bags.— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 5, 2020
That's the worst Amish costume ever.— CK (@charley_ck14) October 5, 2020
Did not know the Amish were into pricey handbags. Hmmmm…..— Libby (@libnnc) October 5, 2020
Some offered to guess where the actual Amish people were, mocking the "resemblance".
Guess which ones are actually Amish pic.twitter.com/GtN9to2IiX— Tony “Hispanic E Worker Who Wears A Mask” Bermudez (@BerMEWdez728) October 5, 2020
The resemblance is striking, isn't it? lol pic.twitter.com/upzVT93Xi9— Melanie Anne #BlackLivesMatter (@MelAnneRose) October 5, 2020
Others recalled different photos that showed even less similarity, with images of white people wearing T-shirts that say "Blacks for Trump".
she looks so amish.. reminds me Blacks for Trump ppl pic.twitter.com/6OSF8z8e7R— s.alexander 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@mptpart) October 5, 2020
Probably part of the Black Republican Committee. pic.twitter.com/IEljPN7LUb— Pennyless Church (@PennylessChurch) October 5, 2020
The Amish people, who champion a simple lifestyle, generally without the use modern world conveniences, are not known to be politically active, but according to some experts in the field, vote "overwhelmingly Republican".
