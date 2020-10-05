Register
21:45 GMT05 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A screenshot from surveillance camera footage of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver rubbing an ice cream container on his crotch while waiting for a customer to open the door.

    Video: Domino’s Pizza Probes Delivery Driver Who Rubbed Ice Cream on Crotch

    © Photo : YouTube / SWNS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080676783_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_95c8a4b950e61cb0cff15bb8d299ecff.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202010051080676705-video-dominos-pizza-probes-delivery-driver-who-rubbed-ice-cream-on-crotch/

    Caught by a surveillance camera, the incident, said to have taken place in Great Missenden village in Buckinghamshire County in the southeast of England, was observed by customer Jonathan Terry and a friend as they waited to eat ice cream ordered online from Domino’s Pizza.

    A Domino’s Pizza in the United Kingdom launched an investigation into a delivery driver caught on camera rubbing an ice cream container on his crotch before handing over the order to the consumer, according to South West News Service (SWNS).

    In the video from a home security camera, the delivery man appears standing in front of a house in England’s county of Buckinghamshire waiting for the customer, Jonathan Terry, to open the door.

    After knocking the door, the delivery man rubs the Ben & Jerry's ice cream on his crotch moments before Terry opens the door, with the driver greeting him, “Hellooo”.

    Thirty-one-year-old Terry told SWNS that said that he made the order while watching a movie with a group of friends at home. He narrated that they were not aware of what happened with the delivery driver until receiving a phone call from his girlfriend to notify him about what she saw in a home security camera 20 minutes previously.

    “About 20 minutes after we received the delivery we went to get the ice cream out and weirdly I had a call from my girlfriend,” Terry said. “She said ‘I hope you haven’t eaten the ice cream that Domino's have sent you.’ She then told me to go and look at the Ring doorbell [footage].”

    The customer told the outlet that he was horrified to see the driver rubbing the ice cream on his crotch before he opens the door. He said that his friends were also angered by the incident.

    “It felt quite disrespectful and very vile,” Terry said. “My housemate said he felt violated — he was not happy.”

    Terry said that he approached the pizza chain and complained about the incident. The company apologized to him and reportedly offered him complimentary coupons, which were rejected, as Terry declared he would never again make a purchase from Domino's.

    “I said, ‘After what your delivery driver has done I don’t feel safe and don’t want to oblige to ever buy an order from Domino's again,’” Terry said, quoted by SWNS. “I want to make sure people are aware of what has happened.”

    In a Monday statement to Fox News, Domino’s spokesperson Rachel Townsend said that the company’s administration was “extremely disappointed” to the see one of their workers breaching “the trust our customers rightly expect” from the restaurant chain.

    The spokesperson said that Domino’s has launched a probe into the delivery driver’s misconduct.

    “We were extremely disappointed to see this film and our driver’s behavior is unacceptable. We expect high standards of behavior at all times and clearly this individual has breached the trust our customers rightly expect from Domino’s,” Townsend said. “We are conducting a formal investigation with this team member as a top priority. We have apologized sincerely and are working to resolve this issue with the customers so we can put this right.”

    Related:

    'Dominoes to Start Toppling': Ex-Brexit Party MEP 'Foretells' Next Country to Leave EU
    Domino’s Pizza Japan Testing Delivery by Reindeer for Winter (VIDEO)
    Occasionally Pigging Out on Pizza Won't Damage Your Overall Health, Study Finds
    Moscow Warns Open Skies Treaty to Crumble in 'Domino Effect' if More Nations Follow US Suit
    Pizza Delivery, Epstein, or Space Poo? Netizens Divided Over Mysterious Object Seen Near ISS
    Tags:
    viral, probe, order, ice cream, delivery, Domino's Pizza
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse