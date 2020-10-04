'Pope Francis Would Be Interested': 'Ancient Holy Bible' Spotted on Mars, Blogger Claims

Intrepid UFO hunter extraordinaire Scott C. Waring, who previously claimed that he spotted "structures" on Venus, has recently decided to revisit a certain alleged past discovery of his that he made while studying an image of the Martian surface.
Describing his find as an "ancient holy Bible" he allegedly first spotted back in 2015, Waring wrote in his blog UFO Sightings Daily that he wanted to make sure the NASA photo featuring said object was still available, claiming that the US space agency often "removes photos after discoveries have been made in them".
"You can clearly see the side of the book with the pages reveled and the lines of the page edges. The cover of the book is thick and well defined", he remarked, adding that “this one is of special interest in that it resembles an old family bible". "Such a discovery is a sign that religion is not just a human thing, but a unlimited thing that we share across the universe".
UFO sighting: Claims ‘Ancient alien Bible’ spotted on Mars by NASA rover - ‘Proof of aliens’ https://t.co/ji41BC0sWZ pic.twitter.com/VrT6zv0R8O— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 2, 2020
Waring also suggested Pope Francis, “who has astronomers in Vatican”, would be “interested in such a discovery” which, the blogger suggested, might serve as “proof that aliens belief (sic!) in religion”.
