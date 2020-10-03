BootyForBiden: YouTuber Tana Mongeau Offers Nudes to Those Who'd Vote Trump Out

In an update to her instagram post, Mongeau argued that people don't need her “ass” to “know what's right for America”.

Prominent American YouTuber and social media celebrity Tana Mongeau has recently made a peculiar move related to the upcoming presidential election in the United States.

According to the Daily Dot, Mongeau first made the announcement on Twitter, and when that tweet got deleted, she reposted “another account’s screenshot” on her Instagram, with the original message saying: “If you send me proof you voted for Biden I’ll send you a nude for free”.

The message also featured hashtag #BootyForBiden and a link to Mongeau's OnlyFans account.

Mongeau later updated the post, writing in the caption that "#bootyforbiden broke tana uncensored".

"Love to see so many ppl who want change as badly as i do", she added. "u don’t need my ass to know what’s right for America so go VOTE!"

The YouTuber's move has elicited a somewhat mixed reaction on Twitter, as while some social media users seemed to appreciate both Mongeau's initiative and the hashtag itself, there were also those who criticized her and spoke of possible electoral fraud.

Tana doing #Bootyforbiden is hella smart lmfao. All these disgusting men are gonna vote Biden just for Tana’s nudes — ༄𝚃𝚜𝚚𝚞𝚊𝚛𝚎𝚍⚤✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@ToriLeeLovesMJ) October 1, 2020