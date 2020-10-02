Obama's Ex-Staffer Tweets & Deletes 'I Hope He Dies' as Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis Revealed

A staffer to ex-President of the United States Barack Obama has posted and then deleted a tweet that featured what looks like the opposite of a get well wish.
According to Newsweek, Zara Rahim, who formerly worked in the Office of Digital Strategy for Obama and served as the national spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, wrote: "It's been against my moral identity to tweet this for the past four years, but, I hope he dies".
While Rahim's tweet seemed to contain no names, thus making the "who" bit somewhat ambiguous, she made the social media post in question on the same day that Trump announced that both he and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19.
And despite the tweet being deleted, apparently it did not escape the watchful eye of a number of social media users who went on to criticize Rahim over it.
