Trump 'Paid the Price' for 'Gamble to Play Down COVID-19' by Contracting Virus, Chinese Journo Says

A White House official said that the US President was experiencing “mild symptoms” of the disease, and Trump himself tweeted that he and his wife Melania are going to begin their "quarantine and recovery process immediately".

A prominent Chinese journalist has stepped forward to make some rather unflattering remarks about Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis in the US, after the President revealed that he and his wife, Melania, had apparently contracted COVID-19.

In a recent tweet, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese newspaper Global Times, wrote that this development "shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation", and that the POTUS and the FLOTUS [First Lady] "have paid the price" for Trump's "gamble to play down the COVID-19".

"It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his re-election", Hu suggested.

​In response, a number of social media users fantasised about punishing China over the pandemic, some of them referring to coronavirus as "China virus".

On 2 October, Trump tweeted that both he and Melania tested positive for COVID-19, adding that they are going to begin their "quarantine and recovery process immediately".

A White House official said that the President was experiencing mild symptoms, and the White House physician revealed that Trump is expected to carry on with his duties "without disruption" during recovery.

During the recent presidential debates with Democrat candidate Joe Biden, Trump appeared to brand the coronavirus "China plague", and Biden accused him of downplaying the severity of the pandemic.