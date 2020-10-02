Trump 'Paid the Price' for 'Gamble to Play Down COVID-19' by Contracting Virus, Chinese Journo Says

A prominent Chinese journalist has stepped forward to make some rather unflattering remarks about Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis in the US, after the President revealed that he and his wife, Melania, had apparently contracted COVID-19.
In a recent tweet, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese newspaper Global Times, wrote that this development "shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation", and that the POTUS and the FLOTUS [First Lady] "have paid the price" for Trump's "gamble to play down the COVID-19".
"It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his re-election", Hu suggested.
In response, a number of social media users fantasised about punishing China over the pandemic, some of them referring to coronavirus as "China virus".
Nevertheless it will create more support to Trump— Guha Prasad (@GuhaPrasad2) October 2, 2020
This is the ground reality
China virus
It's not Covid 19— ASHU 🇮🇳 (@ashu123bharat) October 2, 2020
But
China virus🇨🇳
Love from 1.4 billion Indians
We are making vaccine for china virus@HuXijin_GT
China’s going to pay the ultimate price for unleashing a pandemic on the world.— Sam DeGreen (@samdegreen) October 2, 2020
We will make China pay pic.twitter.com/5oF1Izqdfp— Annika 🇺🇸🇹🇼🇭🇰🇮🇳 #ChinaGetOut #MAGA2020 (@NoMoreWumaoPls) October 2, 2020
On 2 October, Trump tweeted that both he and Melania tested positive for COVID-19, adding that they are going to begin their "quarantine and recovery process immediately".
A White House official said that the President was experiencing mild symptoms, and the White House physician revealed that Trump is expected to carry on with his duties "without disruption" during recovery.
During the recent presidential debates with Democrat candidate Joe Biden, Trump appeared to brand the coronavirus "China plague", and Biden accused him of downplaying the severity of the pandemic.
