12:26 GMT02 October 2020
    Mikhaila Peterson

    Mikhaila Peterson Asks Netizens to Weigh in on Outcome of Trump Testing COVID Positive

    © Photo : mikhailapeterson/instagram
    Viral
    by
    0 10
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/45/1078964564_0:273:1200:948_1200x675_80_0_0_ea386babc2476dfb315f488603bb7999.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202010021080641367-mikhaila-peterson-asks-netizens-to-weigh-in-on-outcome-of-donald-trump-testing-positive-for/

    Donald Trump went on Twitter on Friday to announce that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and were entering quarantine, triggering a global response that was imbued with both sympathy and criticism for the US president's perceived downplaying of the pandemic.

    As Americans awoke on Friday to the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19, responses to the developments have been flooding social media.

    Trump made the announcement on Twitter at around 1 a.m. ET on Friday, insisting that "we will get through this TOGETHER!"

    ​Melania Trump added that the couple were "feeling good".

    While world leaders sent their wishes for a speedy recovery to the US president and his spouse, netizens also weighed in.

    Canadian blogger Mikhaila Peterson, whose father Jordan Peterson is a University of Toronto psychologist turned YouTube star and best-selling author, went on Instagram to voice her reaction to the news that the US president and his wife had contracted COVID-19, mulling several likely outcomes and asking netizens to weigh in on them.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    K guesses for @realdonaldtrump’s covid diagnosis? Please let me know what you think! I think 2020 is so weird, to say the least. But anyway, my guess: ⁣ ⁣ 1. He’ll recover, like most people do (my family had covid and we’re fine). ⁣ ⁣ 2. He’ll win the election because people want the country to open up. ⁣ ⁣ 3. He’ll actually recover and reopen the country. ⁣ ⁣ 4. Canada will follow suit within 6 weeks. ⁣ ⁣ What do you guys think? I wish him well. It wasn’t a fun virus but it really wasn’t that bad. Try having a toddler, those viruses are gross. Honestly, thank goodness someone in power finally got this and we can stop this idiocy. I really hope this post ages well. ⁣ ⁣ Guesses?

    Публикация от Mikhaila Peterson (@mikhailapeterson)

    Her first was that Donald Trump would recover, like most others, including her own family.

    Another forecast was that Trump would go on to win the election in November, because people "want the country to open up".

    ​Peterson also suggested that after the US reopened, Canada would follow suit.

    Followers on social media rose to the challenge and responded to the blogger's guesses, with some believing she was "spot on" with her predictions, and mentioning that Trump had been taking anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which he had long touted as a treatment for the disease.

    ​Others on social media wished the US president a speedy recovery, and yet wondered how he could have been exposed.

    ​Many Twitter users agreed that Trump would both recover and triumph in the November election.

    ​Others took issue with Mikhaila Peterson's words "thank goodness someone in power finally got this", reminding her of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    Tags:
    Jordan Peterson, Mikhaila Peterson, coronavirus, COVID-19, Melania Trump, Donald Trump
