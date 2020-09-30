Marvel & DC, You See This? Indian 'Hydroman' Stuns Social Media With Underwater Dance Moves

Jaydeep Gohil, who calls himself India’s “first underwater dancer” and goes by the catchy handle of @Hydroman on Instagram, has attracted over 300,000 followers on Instagram with eye-popping dance numbers that are recorded underwater.
In one of the last posts, he uploaded a snippet of himself dressed in grey pants and bright yellow jacket dancing to a patriotic Bollywood song “India Wale” from one of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s movies.
The video shows his “fluid” dance skills underwater.
Another one of his videos features him popping-locking underwater to world famous rapper Travis Scott’s latest chartbuster.
Netizens cannot keep from showering the "differently talented" artist for his good work.
Impressed with his work, Bollywood’s “greek god” Hrithik Roshan – who is a benchmark for thousands of aspiring dancers in India, has also followed Gohil on Instagram and makes sure to regularly hit a like on his videos.
